Phillies vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Monday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Phillies vs Rays Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (85-58) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (71-72)

Date: Monday, September 9, 2024

Monday, September 9, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-196) | TB: (+164)

PHI: (-196) | TB: (+164) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-100) | TB: +1.5 (-120)

PHI: -1.5 (-100) | TB: +1.5 (-120) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 10-9, 3.45 ERA vs Cole Sulser (Rays) - 0-0, 4.35 ERA

The Phillies will give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.45 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will counter with Cole Sulser. Sanchez's team is 9-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team is 11-12 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Sulser has started only one game with a set spread, which the Rays covered. The Rays were the underdog on the moneyline for one Sulser start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (63.5%)

Phillies vs Rays Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -196 favorite on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a +164 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Rays Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Rays. The Phillies are -100 to cover, and the Rays are -120.

Phillies vs Rays Over/Under

Phillies versus Rays on Sept. 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Phillies vs Rays Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 66, or 62.3%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Philadelphia has a record of 24-10 when favored by -196 or more this year.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 138 opportunities.

In 138 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 66-72-0 against the spread.

The Rays have won 45.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (33-40).

Tampa Bay is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +164 or longer.

In the 142 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-73-5).

The Rays are 75-67-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, 33 home runs and 97 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .371 while slugging .485.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 76th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Schwarber hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, five home runs, five walks and 11 RBI.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 138 hits and an OBP of .373 this season. He's batting .285 and slugging .521.

Among all qualified, he is 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .246 with a .412 slugging percentage and 78 RBI this year.

Trea Turner has 16 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .296 this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has totaled 144 hits with a .337 on-base percentage and a .417 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rays. He's batting .279.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage.

Christopher Morel is hitting .198 with nine doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is currently 135th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

Jose Caballero is batting .229 with 23 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

