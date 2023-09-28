Phillies vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 28

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB teams playing on Thursday, up against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Phillies vs Pirates Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (89-69) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (74-84)

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-230) | PIT: (+190)

PHI: (-230) | PIT: (+190) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110)

PHI: -1.5 (-110) | PIT: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Phillies vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 13-6, 3.59 ERA vs Luis Ortiz (Pirates) - 4-5, 4.96 ERA

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (13-6) against the Pirates and Ortiz (4-5). Wheeler and his team are 13-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team is 15-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates are 6-8-0 ATS in Ortiz's 14 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Ortiz's starts this season, and they went 6-7 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (73.7%)

Phillies vs Pirates Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -230 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +190 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Pirates are -110 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -110.

Phillies vs Pirates Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Phillies-Pirates on September 28, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Phillies vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 64 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win eight times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -230 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 72 of their 157 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 73-84-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (54-68).

Pittsburgh has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer.

The Pirates have had an over/under set by bookmakers 153 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 79 of those games (79-67-7).

The Pirates have gone 81-72-0 against the spread this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner is batting .263 with 33 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging percentage of .454.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 100th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Turner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .111 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .196 with 19 doubles, a triple, 45 home runs and 124 walks. He's slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 134th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm is batting .277 with a .439 slugging percentage and 95 RBI this year.

Bryce Harper has 134 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a slugging percentage of .468 and has 149 hits, both team-best figures for the Pirates. He's batting .266 and with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 29 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Jack Suwinski a has .340 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Connor Joe is batting .241 with 29 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 47 walks.

Phillies vs Pirates Head to Head

9/27/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/26/2023: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/28/2022: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/30/2023: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/29/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 7/28/2023: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/27/2022: 6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

6-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/26/2022: 7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

7-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/31/2022: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/30/2022: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

