Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

On Sunday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (73-50) vs. Washington Nationals (55-69)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150)

PHI: -1.5 (+125) | WSH: +1.5 (-150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 3-4, 5.68 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 9-10, 3.72 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Taijuan Walker (3-4, 5.68 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (9-10, 3.72 ERA). Walker and his team have a record of 4-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Walker's team has won 28.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-5). The Nationals have a 13-12-0 ATS record in Irvin's 25 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 9-12 record in Irvin's 21 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (65.7%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Phillies, Washington is the underdog at +136, and Philadelphia is -162 playing at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -150 to cover.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Nationals game on August 18, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 58, or 62.4%, of the 93 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 38 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 118 chances this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 59-59-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 99 total times this season. They've finished 44-55 in those games.

Washington has a 20-33 record (winning just 37.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 120 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-57-5).

The Nationals have a 67-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .480, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .296 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is 26th in slugging.

Bohm has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Bryce Harper has 115 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .278 with 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .370.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 27th, his on-base percentage 14th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Kyle Schwarber has 106 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Nicholas Castellanos has 16 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Castellanos heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with five doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has 25 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .246. He's slugging .441 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 87th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia's 114 hits, .325 on-base percentage and .455 slugging percentage all lead his team. He has a batting average of .290.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Jacob Young is batting .251 with 18 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .227 with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/19/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

