Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Philadelphia Phillies facing the Washington Nationals.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (71-50) vs. Washington Nationals (55-67)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | WSH: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | WSH: (+225) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-137) | WSH: +1.5 (+114)

PHI: -1.5 (-137) | WSH: +1.5 (+114) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 11-6, 3.60 ERA vs Patrick Corbin (Nationals) - 2-12, 5.98 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (11-6) versus the Nationals and Patrick Corbin (2-12). When Nola starts, his team is 11-13-0 against the spread this season. Nola's team is 14-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have gone 9-14-0 against the spread when Corbin starts. The Nationals have a 6-16 record in Corbin's 22 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (74%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-275) and Washington as the underdog (+225) on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Nationals. The Phillies are -137 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are +114.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The Phillies-Nationals contest on August 16 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 56 wins in the 91 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 116 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 58-58-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have won 45.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (44-53).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer in just one game this season, which it won.

In the 118 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-55-5).

The Nationals have covered 55.9% of their games this season, going 66-52-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a slugging percentage of .483, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .297 batting average and an on-base percentage of .351.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Bohm has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Bryce Harper has 115 hits, which leads Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .283 with 53 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .374.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 24th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Harper enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 105 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382.

Schwarber takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .100 with a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has 16 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Castellanos has safely hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is hitting .251 with 25 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .449 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 73rd in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Luis Garcia's 112 hits, .326 OBP and .459 slugging percentage are all team-highs. He has a batting average of .290.

He is currently 17th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jacob Young is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 11 walks while hitting .227.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

8/15/2024: 13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

13-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/19/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/18/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2023: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

