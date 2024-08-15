Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 15

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (70-50) vs. Washington Nationals (55-66)

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Thursday, August 15, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-255) | WSH: (+210)

PHI: (-255) | WSH: (+210) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100)

PHI: -1.5 (-120) | WSH: +1.5 (-100) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 11-5, 2.78 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 6-6, 3.83 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Zack Wheeler (11-5) versus the Nationals and Mitchell Parker (6-6). Wheeler's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wheeler's team has won 63.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (12-7). The Nationals are 13-8-0 ATS in Parker's 21 starts that had a set spread. The Nationals have a 10-7 record in Parker's 17 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (73.6%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Nationals reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-255) and Washington as the underdog (+210) on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Nationals are -100 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -120.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The Phillies-Nationals contest on August 15 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 90 games this season and have come away with the win 55 times (61.1%) in those contests.

Philadelphia has a record of 6-2 when favored by -255 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 115 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 57-58-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have a 44-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +210 or longer, Washington has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 66-51-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has an OPS of .829, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He has a .297 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 13th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia in total hits (113) this season while batting .281 with 53 extra-base hits. He's slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .371.

His batting average ranks 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Harper heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .254 with 86 walks and 82 runs scored.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .246 with a .302 OBP and 58 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Castellanos heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles and two walks.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has a .452 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals. He's batting .252 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 71st and he is 45th in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads his team with 111 hits and a .327 OBP, with a team-high .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 17th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young is hitting .251 with 17 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.

Keibert Ruiz has 12 doubles, nine home runs and 11 walks while batting .223.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

5/19/2024: 11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

11-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/17/2024: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/7/2024: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/5/2024: 4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/20/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/19/2023: 12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

12-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/18/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/10/2023: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/9/2023: 7-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

