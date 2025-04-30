Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (16-13) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17)

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Wednesday, April 30, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-255) | WSH: (+210)

PHI: (-255) | WSH: (+210) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)

PHI: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.42 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-0, 3.19 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (2-0). Sanchez's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals are 3-3 in Irvin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (67.3%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

The Phillies vs Nationals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -255 favorite, while Washington is a +210 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Phillies are -118 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -102.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

Phillies versus Nationals, on April 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won two of three games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 28 opportunities.

In 28 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 15-13-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have gone 11-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-0).

The Nationals have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.395) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .515.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in slugging.

Bryce Harper has five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Among qualified batters, he is 108th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is batting .292 with a .438 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.

Turner has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with a double and five RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.364), and paces the Nationals in hits (29). He's batting .257 and slugging.

He ranks 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Wood hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .245 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .320.

His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Keibert Ruiz has a .404 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Luis Garcia is hitting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

