Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30
Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.
The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Nationals Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (16-13) vs. Washington Nationals (13-17)
- Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025
- Time: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and MASN2
Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: PHI: (-255) | WSH: (+210)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-118) | WSH: +1.5 (-102)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-1, 3.42 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 2-0, 3.19 ERA
The Phillies will give the nod to Cristopher Sanchez (2-1) versus the Nationals and Jake Irvin (2-0). Sanchez's team is 4-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Sanchez's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Irvin's starts. The Nationals are 3-3 in Irvin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (67.3%)
Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline
- The Phillies vs Nationals moneyline has Philadelphia as a -255 favorite, while Washington is a +210 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Nationals Spread
- The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Phillies are -118 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -102.
Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under
- Phillies versus Nationals, on April 30, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.
Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!
Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.
- This year Philadelphia has won two of three games when listed as at least -255 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 28 opportunities.
- In 28 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 15-13-0 against the spread.
- The Nationals have gone 11-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).
- Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +210 or longer.
- The Nationals have played in 29 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-14-0).
- The Nationals have put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.2% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.395) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .243 batting average while slugging .515.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 30th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper has five doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- Among qualified batters, he is 108th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging percentage.
- Bryson Stott is batting .292 with a .438 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.
- Trea Turner has an OPS of .731, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .364 this season.
- Turner has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .435 with a double and five RBI.
Nationals Player Leaders
- James Wood has accumulated a team-best OBP (.364), and paces the Nationals in hits (29). He's batting .257 and slugging.
- He ranks 71st in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Wood hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
- Nathaniel Lowe is batting .245 with five doubles, six home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- His batting average is 87th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 86th, and he is 54th in slugging.
- Keibert Ruiz has a .404 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.
- Luis Garcia is hitting .242 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head
- 4/29/2025: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 3/30/2025: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 3/29/2025: 11-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 3/27/2025: 7-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 9/29/2024: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/28/2024: 6-3 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/27/2024: 9-1 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/18/2024: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 8/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 8/16/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!