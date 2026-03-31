Phillies vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Phillies vs Nationals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (1-3) vs. Washington Nationals (3-1)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBC 10 and Nationals.TV

Phillies vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-275) | WSH: (+225)

PHI: (-275) | WSH: (+225) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-122) | WSH: +1.5 (+102)

PHI: -1.5 (-122) | WSH: +1.5 (+102) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

The Phillies will call on Cristopher Sanchez versus the Nationals and Cade Cavalli. Sanchez helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Sanchez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cavalli has started just one game with a set spread, which the Nationals covered. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for one Cavalli start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (73.2%)

Phillies vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -275 favorite at home.

Phillies vs Nationals Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are -122 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being +102.

Phillies vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Nationals on April 1 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

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Phillies vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Phillies were chosen as favorites in 123 games last year and walked away with the win 79 times (64.2%) in those games.

Last season Philadelphia came away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents hit the over in 67 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Nationals compiled a 56-75 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.7% of those games).

Washington went 2-2 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer (50%).

The Nationals combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 83 times last season for an 83-66-7 record against the over/under.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber had 145 hits and an OBP of .365 last season.

Trea Turner had an OPS of .812, fueled by an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Last season, Bryce Harper finished with 27 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .261 last season.

Bryson Stott slashed .257/.328/.391 and finished with an OPS of .719.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams had 35 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .257 last season.

James Wood collected 153 hits and a .350 OBP while slugging .475.

Luis Garcia hit .252 with 28 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 27 walks a season ago.

Daylen Lile hit .299 with 15 doubles, 11 triples, nine home runs and 21 walks.

Phillies vs Nationals Head to Head

3/30/2026: 13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

13-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/24/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/23/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/22/2025: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/17/2025: 11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

11-9 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/16/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/15/2025: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/14/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 5/1/2025: 4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-2 WSH (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/30/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

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