Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

On Tuesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are up against the New York Mets.

Phillies vs Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (13-10) vs. New York Mets (16-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: TBS, SNY, and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-136) | NYM: (+116)

PHI: (-136) | NYM: (+116) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146)

PHI: -1.5 (+122) | NYM: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 2-0, 2.96 ERA vs Griffin Alexander Canning (Mets) - 2-1, 3.43 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (2-0) for the Phillies and Griffin Alexander Canning (2-1) for the Mets. Sanchez and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Sanchez and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mets have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in Canning's starts. The Mets were the underdog on the moneyline for one Canning start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (54.1%)

Phillies vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Mets, Philadelphia is the favorite at -136, and New York is +116 playing at home.

Phillies vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Philadelphia is +122 to cover the runline.

Phillies vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Mets on April 22, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Phillies vs Mets Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 10, or 58.8%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 10 times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 23 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog five total times this season. They've finished 2-3 in those games.

New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +116 or longer.

In the 23 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mets, they have combined with opponents to go over the total eight times (8-15-0).

The Mets have a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.2% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.417) and total hits (22) this season. He's batting .268 batting average while slugging .561.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 67th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .262 with four doubles, five home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .404.

His batting average ranks 72nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 16th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Nicholas Alexander Castellanos leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.470) powered by nine extra-base hits.

Bryson Stott has been key for Philadelphia with 23 hits, an OBP of .356 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Stott has hit safely in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and eight RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Peter Morgan Alonso has a team-best OBP (.444) and slugging percentage (.695), while leading the Mets in hits (28, while batting .341).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage is third, and he is second in slugging.

Alonso brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Juan Soto is batting .244 with five doubles, three home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .370.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 85th in slugging.

Francisco Lindor is batting .284 with four doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .205 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks.

Phillies vs Mets Head to Head

4/21/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/9/2024: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/8/2024: 7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/6/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 10/5/2024: 6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/22/2024: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/21/2024: 6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/20/2024: 12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

12-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/19/2024: 10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/15/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

