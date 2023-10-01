Phillies vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for October 1

Odds updated as of 11:39 AM

On Sunday in the MLB, the New York Mets are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Mets vs Phillies Game Info

New York Mets (74-86) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (89-72)

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY

Mets vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

NYM: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: NYM: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150)

NYM: +1.5 (-182) | PHI: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jose Butto (Mets) - 1-3, 3.75 ERA vs Matt Strahm (Phillies) - 9-5, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Jose Butto (1-3) to the mound, while Strahm (9-5) will answer the bell for the Phillies. Butto and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Butto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. When Strahm starts, the Phillies have gone 4-5-0 against the spread. The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Strahm's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Mets vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (57.4%)

Mets vs Phillies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mets vs. Phillies reveal New York as the favorite (-112) and Philadelphia as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Mets vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Mets. The Phillies are +150 to cover, while the Mets are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Mets vs Phillies Over/Under

Mets versus Phillies on October 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Mets vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Mets have been favorites in 88 games this season and have come away with the win 50 times (56.8%) in those contests.

This year New York has won 49 of 87 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 156 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 75-81-0 against the spread this season.

The Phillies have been the underdog on the moneyline 50 total times this season. They've finished 21-29 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 19-26 record (winning 42.2% of its games).

In the 160 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-75-12).

The Phillies are 73-87-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor is hitting .255 with 33 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 65 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 89th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Lindor has recorded a base hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with four home runs, four walks and eight RBI.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 123 hits. He is batting .220 this season and has 69 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .511 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 127th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 85th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Francisco Alvarez has 79 hits this season and has a slash line of .210/.285/.440.

Daniel Vogelbach has 13 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .233 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He's slugging .475 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 134th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 37th in slugging.

Trea Turner paces his team with a .459 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage is 91st, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Alec Bohm is hitting .273 with 31 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Bryce Harper's 134 hits and .401 on-base percentage both pace his team.

Mets vs Phillies Head to Head

9/30/2023: 11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/30/2023: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/24/2023: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/23/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/22/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/21/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/1/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2023: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/24/2023: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/23/2023: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

