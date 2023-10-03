Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 1 on October 3

Odds updated as of 7:35 PM

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series on Tuesday.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Miami Marlins (84-77)

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

PHI: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 13-6, 3.56 ERA vs Jesus Luzardo (Marlins) - 10-9, 3.89 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (13-6) to the mound, while Luzardo (10-9) will get the nod for the Marlins. Wheeler and his team are 13-18-0 ATS this season when he starts. Wheeler's team has a record of 15-12 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 17-14-0 record against the spread in Luzardo's starts. The Marlins have an 11-8 record in Luzardo's 19 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (60.3%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +130 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Phillies are +136 to cover, and the Marlins are -164.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Phillies-Marlins game on October 3, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 105 games this year and have walked away with the win 64 times (61%) in those games.

This year Philadelphia has won 31 of 50 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 74 of their 161 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread record of 74-87-0 in 161 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have compiled a 40-45 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has gone 11-19 (36.7%).

The Marlins have played in 159 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-77-8).

The Marlins have covered 46.9% of their games this season, going 75-85-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 135th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Trea Turner has hit 26 homers this season while driving in 76 runs. He's batting .266 this season and slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 55th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.

Alec Bohm has collected 153 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with 134 hits and an OBP of .401 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has racked up an on-base percentage of .393 and a slugging percentage of .469. Both lead the Marlins. He's batting .354.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him first, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .248 with 23 doubles, 36 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 100th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jake Burger has racked up 122 hits, a team-best for the Marlins.

Josh Bell is hitting .249 with 28 doubles, 22 home runs and 63 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/10/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/9/2023: 8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/8/2023: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/31/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2023: 9-8 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/1/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/7/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/8/2022: 6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/9/2023: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

