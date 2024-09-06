Phillies vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 6

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Miami Marlins.

Phillies vs Marlins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (84-56) vs. Miami Marlins (52-88)

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Phillies vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-245) | MIA: (+200)

PHI: (-245) | MIA: (+200) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (-137) | MIA: +1.5 (+114)

PHI: -1.5 (-137) | MIA: +1.5 (+114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Phillies vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 13-6, 2.63 ERA vs Austin Kitchen (Marlins) - 0-0, 9.00 ERA

The Phillies will look to Zack Wheeler (13-6) versus the Marlins and Austin Kitchen. Wheeler's team is 13-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Wheeler's team has been victorious in 65.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 15-8. Kitchen's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Phillies vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (68.3%)

Phillies vs Marlins Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -245 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +200 underdog at home.

Phillies vs Marlins Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Phillies are -137 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +114.

Phillies vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Marlins contest on Sept. 6 has been set at 7.5, with +102 odds on the over and -124 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 65, or 63.1%, of the 103 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 12 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -245 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in 62 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies have posted a record of 65-70-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins have gone 48-73 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

Miami has a record of 5-10 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +200 or longer (33.3%).

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-59-6 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have collected a 64-75-0 record ATS this season (covering 46% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has 132 hits and an OBP of .371, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .518.

He is 20th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, 32 home runs and 95 walks. He's slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .370.

He is 77th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, four home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos is batting .246 with a .415 slugging percentage and 77 RBI this year.

Trea Turner has been key for Philadelphia with 123 hits, an OBP of .343 plus a slugging percentage of .455.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has 111 hits with a .303 on-base percentage and a .461 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Marlins. He's batting .247.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 77th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Burger takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jesus Sanchez is batting .246 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 85th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Otto Lopez is hitting .241 with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .333 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Phillies vs Marlins Head to Head

9/5/2024: 5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/14/2024: 9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/13/2024: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/30/2024: 7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 6/29/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/28/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 6/27/2024: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 5/12/2024: 7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-6 MIA (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2024: 8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/10/2024: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

