Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 7:13 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Philadelphia Phillies are playing the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-5) vs. San Francisco Giants (4-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

3:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-134) | SF: (+114)

PHI: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | SF: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | SF: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-0, 3.18 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 0-2, 7.00 ERA

The probable starters are Aaron Nola (1-0) for the Phillies and Tyler Mahle (0-2) for the Giants. Nola has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Nola's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Mahle has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants failed to cover in both chances. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Mahle starts this season -- they lost both.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.6%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Phillies vs. Giants reveal Philadelphia as the favorite (-134) and San Francisco as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +130 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -156.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Phillies-Giants game on April 8, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in six of their 11 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Phillies are 3-8-0 against the spread in their 11 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have a 3-6 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Giants have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-4-3).

The Giants are 3-9-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .214 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .313 and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 121st, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Harper has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit zero homers this season while driving in three runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .362 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 51st in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 101st in slugging percentage.

Turner brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .256 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Alec Bohm is batting .205 with a .308 slugging percentage and eight RBI this year.

Bohm brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Marsh takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has 14 hits with a .360 on-base percentage and a .478 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Giants. He's batting .304.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Chapman brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .421 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez leads his team with a .354 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is currently 45th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willy Adames is hitting .239 with six doubles, a home run and four walks.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .158 with three doubles and five walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/7/2026: 6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/6/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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