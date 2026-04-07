Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (6-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-8)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA+ and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-156) | SF: (+132)

PHI: (-156) | SF: (+132) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137)

PHI: -1.5 (+114) | SF: +1.5 (-137) Total: 7 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 1-0, 0.79 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 1-1, 3.37 ERA

The Phillies will look to Cristopher Sanchez (1-0) against the Giants and Robbie Ray (1-1). Sanchez has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sanchez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Ray has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants went 1-1-0. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for two Ray starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (57%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -156 favorite on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Giants are -137 to cover, and the Phillies are +114.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Giants on April 7 is 7. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 5-3 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -156 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over in six of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 3-7-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won two of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (25%).

San Francisco has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +132 or longer.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-3).

The Giants have covered just 18.2% of their games this season, going 2-9-0 against the spread.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .200. He has an on-base percentage of .273 and a slugging percentage of .425.

He ranks 134th in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging among all qualifying batters in baseball.

Alec Bohm is hitting .205 with a double, a home run and four walks. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .295.

He ranks 132nd in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bohm has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh is batting .297 with a .459 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Marsh has logged a hit or more in seven games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .297 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.372) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Turner enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .279 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has a team-high OBP (.326), and leads the Giants in hits (11). He's batting .262 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he is 73rd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage.

Chapman hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBIs.

Luis Arraez's .364 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .295 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Jung Hoo Lee has three doubles and five walks while hitting .162.

Willy Adames has four doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .214.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/6/2026: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2025: 13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/7/2025: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/17/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

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