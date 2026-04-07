Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:20 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves taking on the Los Angeles Angels.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-5) vs. Los Angeles Angels (6-5)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and BravesVsn

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-136) | LAA: (+116)

ATL: (-136) | LAA: (+116) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | LAA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 1-0, 1.64 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-1, 6.52 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) versus the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi (0-1). Lopez has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lopez's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Kikuchi has started two games with set spreads, and the Angels went 1-1-0. The Angels were the moneyline underdog for two Kikuchi starts this season -- they split the games.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.4%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -136 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Atlanta is +114 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

Braves versus Angels, on April 7, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win six times (66.7%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has been victorious three times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in three of 11 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. They've gone 6-5 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 6-5 (54.5%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-6-0).

The Angels have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta in OBP (.388), slugging percentage (.682) and total hits (14) this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 30th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Baldwin has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two home runs and six RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon is hitting .333 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .368.

He is 22nd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Dubon takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Matt Olson is batting .286 with a .548 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Ozzie Albies has two home runs, three RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zach Neto paces the Angels with 10 hits. He's batting .233 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage ranks 71st, and he is 31st in slugging.

Neto brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .435 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .212 while slugging .424.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Nolan Schanuel has a double, two home runs and four walks while batting .243.

Jo Adell's .333 slugging percentage paces his team.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

4/6/2026: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/3/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/2/2025: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/1/2025: 4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-0 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/18/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/17/2024: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/31/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

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