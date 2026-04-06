Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 3:17 p.m.

In MLB action on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the San Francisco Giants.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (5-4) vs. San Francisco Giants (3-7)

Date: Monday, April 6, 2026

Monday, April 6, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and NBCS-PH+

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | SF: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | SF: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter (Phillies) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-1, 1.69 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Painter (1-0) for the Phillies and Adrian Houser (0-1) for the Giants. Painter and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Painter's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Houser has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants failed to cover. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Houser start this season -- they lost.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.5%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Giants, Philadelphia is the favorite at -116, and San Francisco is -102 playing at home.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Phillies are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+146 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -176 to cover.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

Phillies versus Giants on April 6 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win five times (55.6%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in five of their nine opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 2-7-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Giants have compiled a 2-5 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

San Francisco is 2-5 (winning just 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Giants have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total four times (4-3-3).

The Giants have a 2-8-0 record ATS this season (covering only 20% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Brandon Marsh is hitting .303 with three doubles, a home run and two walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .485.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 75th, and he is 49th in slugging.

Marsh has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last nine outings he is hitting .303 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBIs.

Trea Turner has an OPS of .736, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .395 this season. He's batting .289.

His batting average ranks 50th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 78th, and his slugging percentage 86th.

Turner enters this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last nine games he is batting .289 with four doubles, three walks and two RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads his team in OBP (.366) and total hits (six) this season.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with six hits, an OBP of .282 plus a slugging percentage of .265.

Bohm heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two walks and three RBIs.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has racked up nine hits with a .310 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .237 and slugging .368.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Luis Arraez's .350 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .286.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jung Hoo Lee has three doubles and five walks while batting .152.

Rafael Devers is hitting .211 with a double, a home run and four walks.

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