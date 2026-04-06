Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Celtics vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBC/Peacock and NBCS-BOS

The Charlotte Hornets (43-36) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (53-25) at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won three games in a row. The point total is set at 220.5 in the matchup.

Celtics vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -6.5 220.5 -245 +200

Celtics vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (64.9%)

Celtics vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread 46 times over 78 games with a set spread.

The Hornets have 49 wins against the spread in 79 games this season.

This season, 28 of the Celtics' games have gone over the point total out of 79 chances.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 40.5% of the time this year (32 of 79 games with a set point total).

Boston has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 38 games at home, and it has covered 26 times in 40 games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Celtics hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total 14 times in 38 opportunities this season (36.8%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 40 opportunities (35%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed better at home (25-14-1) than on the road (24-15-0).

Hornets games have finished above the over/under less often at home (15 times out of 40) than on the road (17 of 39) this year.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 7 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White averages 16.7 points, 4.5 boards and 5.5 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 17 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 37.2% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Vucevic averages 15.4 points, 8.5 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.5% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Neemias Queta is averaging 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 19.8 points for the Hornets, plus 4.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists.

Kon Knueppel averages 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He is also draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 43% from 3-point range (eighth in NBA), with 3.4 triples per contest (third in league).

The Hornets receive 17.4 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 5.8 boards and 3.2 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 20.2 points, 5 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Brandon Miller.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8 points, 8.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. He is draining 63.2% of his shots from the field.

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