Raptors vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Raptors vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: FDSSUN and TSN

The Miami Heat (41-37) are only 2.5-point underdogs against the Toronto Raptors (43-35) at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSUN and TSN. The point total is set at 238.5 in the matchup.

Raptors vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -2.5 238.5 -132 +112

Raptors vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (59.2%)

Raptors vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread in a matchup 39 times this season (39-39-0).

The Heat are 44-33-1 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 31 times this season.

Heat games this year have hit the over on 45 of 78 set point totals (57.7%).

At home, Toronto sports a worse record against the spread (17-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-18-0).

When playing at home, the Raptors go over the total 44.7% of the time (17 of 38 games). They've hit the over in 35% of away games (14 of 40 contests).

Against the spread, Miami has had better results away (22-15-1) than at home (22-18-0).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 57.5% of the time at home (23 of 40), and 57.9% of the time away (22 of 38).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes is averaging 18.1 points, 5.9 assists and 7.5 boards.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.3 points, 5.5 boards and 3.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Sandro Mamukelashvili is averaging 11.2 points, 1.9 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Jamal Shead averages 6.7 points, 1.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Heat Leaders

Per game, Bam Adebayo provides the Heat 20.2 points, 10 boards and 3 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Heat get 15.2 points per game from Jaime Jaquez Jr., plus 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Per game, Kel'el Ware gives the Heat 11.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Heat receive 15.6 points per game from Andrew Wiggins, plus 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Heat are receiving 22.1 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Norman Powell.

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