Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSOK

The Oklahoma City Thunder (62-16) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites as they look to build on a five-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (50-28) on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup airs at 10:30 p.m. ET on SportsNet LA and FDSOK. The over/under in the matchup is set at 224.5.

Lakers vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -14.5 224.5 -1351 +810

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (58.2%)

Lakers vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 37-40-1 against the spread this season.

In the Lakers' 78 games this season, they have 42 wins against the spread.

Thunder games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 42 times this season.

Lakers games this year have gone over the total in 41 of 78 opportunities (52.6%).

Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (19-22-0) than it does on the road (18-18-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Thunder hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 21 times in 41 opportunities this season (51.2%). In away games, they have hit the over 21 times in 37 opportunities (56.8%).

This year, Los Angeles is 22-15-1 at home against the spread (.579 winning percentage). Away, it is 20-20-0 ATS (.500).

Lakers games have gone above the over/under 57.9% of the time at home (22 of 38), and 47.5% of the time away (19 of 40).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 31.4 points, 4.4 boards and 6.5 assists, shooting 55.2% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17 points, 8.8 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace averages 8.7 points, 3.1 boards and 2.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 3.4 boards and 3.6 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 62.1% from the floor.

Lakers Leaders

LeBron James is averaging 20.8 points, 6.1 boards and 7.1 assists for the Lakers.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gets the Lakers 12.4 points, 8.1 boards and 0.8 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Lakers are receiving 8.4 points, 3.9 boards and 1.7 assists per game from Jake LaRavia.

Marcus Smart averages 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.

Rui Hachimura averages 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists. He is making 51% of his shots from the field and 43.4% from 3-point range (sixth in NBA), with 1.7 treys per contest.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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