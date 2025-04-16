Phillies vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies are among the MLB squads in action on Wednesday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Giants Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (10-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and NBCS-BA

Phillies vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-148) | SF: (+126)

PHI: (-148) | SF: (+126) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Phillies vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 0-3, 5.51 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 3-0, 2.93 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (0-3) versus the Giants and Robbie Ray (3-0). Nola's team has not covered in any of his three starts with a spread this season. Nola has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite, and has been upset each time. In each of Ray's three starts that had a set spread, the Giants covered. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for one Ray start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (66.6%)

Phillies vs Giants Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +126 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Giants Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+140 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -170 to cover.

Phillies vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Phillies-Giants on April 16, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Giants Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with seven wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 7-1 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -148 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in six of their 17 opportunities.

The Phillies are 10-7-0 against the spread in their 17 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have won five of the eight games they were the moneyline underdog this season (62.5%).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Giants have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-5-0).

The Giants have an 11-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 16 hits and an OBP of .421 this season. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .617.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 66th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Nick Castellanos has an OPS of .890, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .532 this season. He's batting .306.

He is 30th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualified batters.

Castellanos has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Bryce Harper has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.368/.422.

Harper has logged a hit or more in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Bryson Stott has one home run, six RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Stott takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, a triple, three walks and an RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a slugging percentage of .651 and has 21 hits, both team-best marks for the Giants. He's batting .333 and with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 10th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Wilmer Flores is batting .242 with six home runs and two walks. He's slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .277.

His batting average ranks 88th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 130th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Mike Yastrzemski has put up a team-best .421 on-base percentage.

Matt Chapman is batting .203 with three doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Phillies vs Giants Head to Head

4/15/2025: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/14/2025: 10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-4 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2024: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/27/2024: 8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/6/2024: 6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/5/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/3/2024: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/23/2023: 8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-6 SF (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/22/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!