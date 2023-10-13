Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16
Odds updated as of 7:27 AM
In MLB action on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)
- Date: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: TBS
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ARI: (+136)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: TBA (Phillies) vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 17-9, 0.00 ERA
The Diamondbacks have tabbed Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this game. The Phillies' starter has not yet been announced. The Diamondbacks have a 20-16-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Phillies win (58.5%)
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Diamondbacks, Philadelphia is the favorite at -162, and Arizona is +136 playing on the road.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread
- The Phillies are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -156 to cover.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under
- Phillies versus Diamondbacks, on October 16, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends
- The Phillies have come away with 67 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year Philadelphia has won 29 of 47 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.
- The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 167 opportunities.
- The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 80-87-0 in 167 games with a line this season.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 45-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Arizona has a 13-13 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 166 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-87-7).
- The Diamondbacks have put together a 92-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.4% of the time).
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .474.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 66 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.
- Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.
- Alec Bohm is batting .274 with a .437 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.
- Bryce Harper has 134 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which lead the Phillies this season.
- Harper has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBI.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 161 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .285).
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.
- Christian Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- He is currently 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Ketel Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.
Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head
- 8/31/2022: 18-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 6/14/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 6/13/2023: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/12/2023: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/24/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/23/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 5/22/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 8/30/2022: 12-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/29/2022: 13-7 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)
- 6/12/2022: 13-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
