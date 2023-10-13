Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLCS Game 1 on October 16

Odds updated as of 7:27 AM

In MLB action on Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies play the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (90-72) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78)

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

PHI: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Phillies) vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 17-9, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks have tabbed Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA) as their starter for this game. The Phillies' starter has not yet been announced. The Diamondbacks have a 20-16-0 record against the spread in Gallen's starts. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Gallen's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (58.5%)

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Diamondbacks, Philadelphia is the favorite at -162, and Arizona is +136 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+130 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -156 to cover.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Phillies versus Diamondbacks, on October 16, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 67 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Philadelphia has won 29 of 47 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 76 of their 167 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 80-87-0 in 167 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have gone 45-42 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Arizona has a 13-13 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 166 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-87-7).

The Diamondbacks have put together a 92-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber is hitting .197 with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .343 while slugging .474.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.459) thanks to 66 extra-base hits. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Turner heads into this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .462 with seven doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Alec Bohm is batting .274 with a .437 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Bryce Harper has 134 hits and an OBP of .401, both of which lead the Phillies this season.

Harper has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three home runs, seven walks and five RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .506, and has 161 hits, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks (while batting .285).

He ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Christian Walker is batting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He's slugging .497 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is currently 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ketel Marte is hitting .276 with 26 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs and 71 walks.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Phillies vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/31/2022: 18-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

18-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2023: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/13/2023: 15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

15-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/12/2023: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/24/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/23/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/22/2023: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/30/2022: 12-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-3 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/29/2022: 13-7 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

13-7 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/12/2022: 13-1 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!