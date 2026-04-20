NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 20

The Atlanta Hawks versus the New York Knicks is one of many compelling options on today's NBA Playoff schedule.

Trying to get an edge in betting on the NBA? Check out our detailed examination of the betting odds for each of the major games today below.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (64.09% win probability)

Cavaliers (64.09% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-8.5)

Cavaliers (-8.5) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -355, Raptors +285

Cavaliers -355, Raptors +285 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock, NBC Sports

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.80% win probability)

Knicks (73.80% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Hawks +190

Knicks -230, Hawks +190 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (61.04% win probability)

Nuggets (61.04% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -260, Timberwolves +215

Nuggets -260, Timberwolves +215 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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