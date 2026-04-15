Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies take on the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-9) vs. Chicago Cubs (8-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-144) | CHC: (+122)

PHI: (-144) | CHC: (+122) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 1-2, 6.23 ERA vs Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 0-1, 2.81 ERA

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (1-2) versus the Cubs and Shota Imanaga (0-1). Luzardo and his team have not covered in any of the three games with a spread he's started this season. Luzardo's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). In all of Imanaga's three starts that had a set spread, the Cubs failed to cover. The Cubs have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Imanaga starts this season.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (57.1%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Phillies, Chicago is the underdog at +122, and Philadelphia is -144 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are hosting the Cubs and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Phillies are +146 to cover the runline, with the Cubs being -178.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

Phillies versus Cubs, on April 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 6-6 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 17 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 4-13-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 60% of those games).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-0).

The Cubs are 6-11-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258. He has an on-base percentage of .361 and a slugging percentage of .484.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies in OBP (.400) and total hits (14) this season. He's batting .237 while slugging .593.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Schwarber takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Marsh enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Turner has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and three RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a slugging percentage of .455, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .397.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 31st in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson has a double, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .164. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is currently 171st in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Carson Kelly has an on-base percentage of .455, a team-high for the Cubs.

Alex Bregman is hitting .243 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

4/14/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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