Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS, NBCS-PH+, and MARQ

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | CHC: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | CHC: (+124) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170)

PHI: -1.5 (+140) | CHC: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-1, 3.63 ERA vs Riley Martin (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Aaron Nola (1-1) to the mound, while Riley Martin will take the ball for the Cubs. Nola's team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Nola's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. Martin's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (54.4%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

The Phillies vs Cubs moneyline has Philadelphia as a -146 favorite, while Chicago is a +124 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the run line against the Phillies. The Cubs are -170 to cover, and the Phillies are +140.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

Phillies versus Cubs on April 14 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (50%) in those games.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious six times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in eight of their 16 opportunities.

The Phillies are 4-12-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the underdog on the moneyline four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 16 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-7-0).

The Cubs have covered only 31.2% of their games this season, going 5-11-0 ATS.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper is hitting .276 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .382 while slugging .517.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 61st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Harper will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .394 with five doubles, two home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 13 hits and an OBP of .408 this season. He's batting .236 and slugging .618.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Schwarber takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with a double, three home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .482 this season.

Marsh takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.358) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Turner takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has put up a slugging percentage of .467, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .300 with an on-base percentage of .403.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 41st, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 61st in slugging.

Dansby Swanson is batting .173 with a double, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 168th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Alex Bregman is hitting .215 with a double, two home runs and eight walks.

Ian Happ has 12 hits to lead his team.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/23/2024: 6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

6-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2024: 10-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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