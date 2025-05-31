Phillies vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

The Philadelphia Phillies versus the Milwaukee Brewers is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Phillies vs Brewers Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (36-21) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (30-28)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1, NBCS-PH, and FDSWI

Phillies vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-190) | MIL: (+160)

PHI: (-190) | MIL: (+160) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+108) | MIL: +1.5 (-130)

PHI: -1.5 (+108) | MIL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Phillies vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 5-0, 2.15 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 2-4, 2.97 ERA

The Phillies will look to Jesus Luzardo (5-0) versus the Brewers and Chad Patrick (2-4). Luzardo's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Luzardo's team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Brewers have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Patrick's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Brewers are 1-3 in Patrick's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.5%)

Phillies vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Brewers, Philadelphia is the favorite at -190, and Milwaukee is +160 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Brewers Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Brewers. The Phillies are +108 to cover the spread, while the Brewers are -130.

Phillies vs Brewers Over/Under

The Phillies-Brewers contest on May 31 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Phillies vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 30 times (65.2%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has been victorious 14 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 55 opportunities.

In 55 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 29-26-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 7-19 in those games.

Milwaukee has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 57 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-33-1).

The Brewers have a 31-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 53 hits and an OBP of .395, both of which lead Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .257 batting average and a slugging percentage of .578.

He ranks 77th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Schwarber hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Bryce Harper is hitting .267 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.425) powered by 16 extra-base hits.

Turner enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Nick Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 63 hits, an OBP of .328 plus a slugging percentage of .420.

Castellanos has safely hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up a team-best .419 slugging percentage. He's batting .244 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average is 109th, his on-base percentage is 156th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Christian Yelich is hitting .220 with five doubles, 12 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .305.

His batting average ranks 145th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 121st, and he is 89th in slugging.

Sal Frelick is hitting .297 with five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks.

Brice Turang has six doubles, four home runs and 25 walks while batting .269.

Phillies vs Brewers Head to Head

5/30/2025: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2024: 2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/17/2024: 5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/16/2024: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/5/2024: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/4/2024: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/3/2024: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/3/2023: 4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/2/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/1/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

