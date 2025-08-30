Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 30

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (78-57) vs. Atlanta Braves (61-74)

Date: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSSO

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-146) | ATL: (+124)

PHI: (-146) | ATL: (+124) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182)

PHI: -1.5 (+150) | ATL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 11-5, 2.72 ERA vs Chris Sale (Braves) - 5-4, 2.52 ERA

The probable starters are Cristopher Sanchez (11-5) for the Phillies and Chris Sale (5-4) for the Braves. Sanchez and his team are 15-11-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team has a record of 17-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Braves are 6-8-0 against the spread when Sale starts. The Braves were the underdog on the moneyline for two Sale starts this season -- they split the games.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (59.6%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Phillies, Atlanta is the underdog at +124, and Philadelphia is -146 playing at home.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Phillies are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Braves. The Phillies are +150 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -182.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Braves contest on Aug. 30 has been set at 7.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have won in 67, or 64.4%, of the 104 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Philadelphia has won 47 of 67 games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 128 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 65-63-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 29.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-29).

Atlanta has a 2-8 record (winning only 20% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Braves have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 57 times (57-64-8).

The Braves have a 55-74-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.6% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 125 hits and an OBP of .370, both of which are best among Philadelphia hitters this season. He has a .249 batting average and a slugging percentage of .584.

Among qualified batters, he is 98th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with four home runs, three walks and 10 RBIs.

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.446) thanks to 49 extra-base hits. He's batting .297 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him eighth, his on-base percentage 42nd, and his slugging percentage 69th.

Bryce Harper has 111 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.363/.505.

Harper brings a 12-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Bryson Stott is batting .244 with a .317 OBP and 54 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .143 with two walks and an RBI.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has racked up 140 hits with a .366 on-base percentage and a .458 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Braves. He's batting .269.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average places him 46th, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Olson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .234 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks. He's slugging .351 with an on-base percentage of .302.

He is 131st in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 146th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .228 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 86 walks.

Michael Harris II has 21 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 14 walks while batting .251.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/28/2025: 19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

19-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/29/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/28/2025: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/29/2025: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/29/2025: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/27/2025: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/10/2025: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/8/2025: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

