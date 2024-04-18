Philadelphia 76ers NBA Playoff Schedule 2024 (Times, Dates, and TV Channel)

The Philadelphia 76ers are headed to the NBA postseason!

Philadelphia fought out of a 14-point deficit during their Play-In Tournament game against the Miami Heat to win 105-104 and secure their spot in the playoffs.

Here's what to know about the 76ers' 2024 playoff contention and how to follow along.

What Seed Are the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The 76ers ended the 2023-24 regular season with a 47-35 record, which was good enough to finish as the 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. As is tradition, the 7 seed faces the 2 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

Who Are the Philadelphia 76ers Playing in the 2024 Playoffs?

As the 7 seed, the 76ers play the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. This will be a typical best-of-seven series that follows the 2-2-1-1-1 format. That means the better seed (Knicks) will host Games 1 and 2, plus Games 5 and 7 if those are necessary. The worse seed (76ers) hosts Games 3 and 4, plus Game 6 if that is necessary.

Looking ahead, if the 76ers win this series and advance, they would face either the Milwaukee Bucks or the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference semifinals, as the NBA playoff matchups do not re-seed in each round.

NBA Playoffs Bracket

Philadelphia 76ers First Round Playoffs Schedule 2024

Date Location Time How to Watch Sat, Apr 20 @ New York 6:00 PM ESPN Mon, Apr 22 @ New York 7:30 PM TNT Thu, Apr 25 vs New York 7:30 PM TNT Sun, Apr 28 vs New York 1:00 PM ABC Tue, Apr 30 @ New York TBD Thu, May 2 vs New York TBD Sat, May 4 @ New York TBD TNT

NBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds that each playoff team will win the NBA Championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of 2:00pm ET on April 18th:

NBA Championship 2023-24 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Boston Celtics +145 Denver Nuggets +300 Dallas Mavericks +1500 Los Angeles Clippers +1500 Oklahoma City Thunder +1600 Milwaukee Bucks +1600 Minnesota Timberwolves +2000 View Full Table

