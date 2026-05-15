PGA Championship Odds After First Round: Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele Out Front

PGA Championship Odds at a Glance

Scottie Scheffler +180

Xander Schauffele +1000

Jon Rahm +1200

We are one round into the second major of the golf season after today's PGA Championship first round at Aronimink Golf Club.

Who are the favorites after Round 1?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Golf Odds: PGA Championship Betting Odds After Round 1

Full PGA Championship odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Player Odds Scottie Scheffler +170 Xander Schauffele +1000 Jon Rahm +1300 Min Woo Lee +1600 Brooks Koepka +2500 Jordan Spieth +3300 Cameron Young +3000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golf Betting FAQ

What does it mean to bet on a golfer to win outright?

An outright winner bet — sometimes called a "to win" bet — is a wager on a specific golfer to finish first in the tournament. Because golf fields typically range from 70 to 156 players, winning outright is difficult, which is why odds for most players are expressed as large positive numbers (e.g., +1200 or +5000). A $100 wager on a +1200 golfer would return $1,200 in profit if that player wins.

What is a Top 5, Top 10, or Top 20 finish bet?

Finish position bets let you wager on a golfer to finish within a specified range on the final leaderboard, regardless of whether they win. A Top 10 bet pays out if the player finishes anywhere from first through 10th place. Odds are naturally shorter than outright markets to reflect the higher likelihood of success — a player might be +1200 to win but only +200 to finish Top 10.

How does a make/miss the cut bet work?

Most professional golf tournaments feature a 36-hole cut, trimming the field halfway through the tourney; the exact number of golfers who make the cut varies by event. A make/miss the cut bet is a simple two-way wager on whether a specific golfer will survive that cut and play the weekend.

What is a head-to-head matchup bet in golf?

A head-to-head matchup bet pairs two golfers against each other for the full tournament or for a single round, with the bet paying out based on which player finishes higher on the leaderboard.

How do strokes gained statistics help with golf betting?

Strokes gained (SG) is the foundational analytical framework for modern golf handicapping. Rather than measuring raw statistics like fairways hit or greens in regulation, strokes gained measures how much better or worse a player performs relative to the field average on each shot. The four key categories are Strokes Gained: Off the Tee (SG:OTT), Approach (SG:APP), Around the Green (SG:ARG), and Putting (SG:PUTT).

Why does course fit matter in golf betting?

Unlike team sports with a consistent playing environment, every golf course demands a different skill set. If an event is being held at a courses previously visited by the PGA Tour, that allow bettors to examine historical performance data — which players have gained strokes and contended at that venue in the past. Some golfers tend to perform better -- or struggle -- at certain course types.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.