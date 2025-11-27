Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Penn State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-592) | Rutgers: (+440)

Penn State: (-592) | Rutgers: (+440) Spread: Penn State: -13.5 (-114) | Rutgers: +13.5 (-106)

Penn State: -13.5 (-114) | Rutgers: +13.5 (-106) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

Against the spread, Penn State is 4-7-0 this year.

Penn State is winless ATS (0-5) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been eight Penn State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.

Rutgers is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, six of Rutgers' 11 games have hit the over.

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (88.1%)

Penn State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 13.5 points over Rutgers. Penn State is -114 to cover the spread, with Rutgers being -106.

Penn State vs Rutgers Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Penn State-Rutgers on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penn State vs. Rutgers reveal Penn State as the favorite (-592) and Rutgers as the underdog (+440).

Penn State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 31.0 44 20.1 25 49.5 11 Rutgers 28.0 68 31.1 114 55.3 11

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: BTN

BTN Location: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Stadium: SHI Stadium

