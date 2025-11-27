FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Penn State: (-592) | Rutgers: (+440)
  • Spread: Penn State: -13.5 (-114) | Rutgers: +13.5 (-106)
  • Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Penn State vs Rutgers Betting Trends

  • Against the spread, Penn State is 4-7-0 this year.
  • Penn State is winless ATS (0-5) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • There have been eight Penn State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.
  • Rutgers is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • This season, six of Rutgers' 11 games have hit the over.

Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nittany Lions win (88.1%)

Penn State vs Rutgers Point Spread

Penn State is favored by 13.5 points over Rutgers. Penn State is -114 to cover the spread, with Rutgers being -106.

Penn State vs Rutgers Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Penn State-Rutgers on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Penn State vs Rutgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penn State vs. Rutgers reveal Penn State as the favorite (-592) and Rutgers as the underdog (+440).

Penn State vs. Rutgers Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Penn State31.04420.12549.511
Rutgers28.06831.111455.311

Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: BTN
  • Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Stadium: SHI Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Penn State vs. Rutgers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup