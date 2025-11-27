Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.
Penn State vs Rutgers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Penn State: (-592) | Rutgers: (+440)
- Spread: Penn State: -13.5 (-114) | Rutgers: +13.5 (-106)
- Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Penn State vs Rutgers Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Penn State is 4-7-0 this year.
- Penn State is winless ATS (0-5) as a 13.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- There have been eight Penn State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.
- Rutgers is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.
- Rutgers doesn't have a win ATS (0-3) as a 13.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This season, six of Rutgers' 11 games have hit the over.
Penn State vs Rutgers Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Nittany Lions win (88.1%)
Penn State vs Rutgers Point Spread
Penn State is favored by 13.5 points over Rutgers. Penn State is -114 to cover the spread, with Rutgers being -106.
Penn State vs Rutgers Over/Under
An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Penn State-Rutgers on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Penn State vs Rutgers Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Penn State vs. Rutgers reveal Penn State as the favorite (-592) and Rutgers as the underdog (+440).
Penn State vs. Rutgers Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Penn State
|31.0
|44
|20.1
|25
|49.5
|11
|Rutgers
|28.0
|68
|31.1
|114
|55.3
|11
Penn State vs. Rutgers Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: BTN
- Location: Piscataway, New Jersey
- Stadium: SHI Stadium
