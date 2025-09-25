Penn State vs Oregon Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Penn State Nittany Lions are up against the Oregon Ducks.

Penn State vs Oregon Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Penn State: (-166) | Oregon: (+138)

Penn State: (-166) | Oregon: (+138) Spread: Penn State: -3.5 (-110) | Oregon: +3.5 (-110)

Penn State: -3.5 (-110) | Oregon: +3.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Penn State vs Oregon Betting Trends

Penn State has no wins against the spread this year.

Penn State has no wins ATS (0-3) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Penn State's three games have hit the over.

Oregon owns two wins against the spread this year.

Two Oregon games (of four) have hit the over this season.

Penn State vs Oregon Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (69.9%)

Penn State vs Oregon Point Spread

Oregon is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-110 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

Penn State vs Oregon Over/Under

Penn State versus Oregon on Sept. 27 has an over/under of 51.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Penn State vs Oregon Moneyline

Oregon is a +138 underdog on the moneyline, while Penn State is a -166 favorite.

Penn State vs. Oregon Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Penn State 44.0 36 5.7 3 54.8 3 Oregon 50.8 5 9.3 12 54.3 4

Penn State vs. Oregon Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

