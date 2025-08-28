Penn State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Penn State Nittany Lions facing the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Penn State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Penn State: (N/A) | Nevada: (N/A)

Penn State: (N/A) | Nevada: (N/A) Spread: Penn State: -43.5 (-105) | Nevada: +43.5 (-115)

Penn State: -43.5 (-105) | Nevada: +43.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Penn State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Penn State was 8-8-0 against the spread last season.

Penn State was unbeaten ATS (1-0) when at least a 43.5-point favorite last year.

Out of 16 Penn State games last year, seven hit the over.

Nevada beat the spread six times in 13 games last season.

Last year, six of Nevada's 13 games went over the point total.

Penn State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nittany Lions win (98.6%)

Penn State vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is listed as an underdog by 43.5 points (-115 odds), and Penn State, the favorite, is -105 to cover.

Penn State vs Nevada Over/Under

The over/under for the Penn State versus Nevada matchup on Aug. 30 has been set at 55.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Penn State vs. Nevada Points Insights

The average implied total for the Nittany Lions last season was 33.1 points, 16.9 fewer points than their implied total of 50 points in Saturday's game.

The Wolf Pack's average implied point total last season (30.2 points) is 24.2 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (6 points).

Penn State vs. Nevada Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Stadium: West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Penn State vs. Nevada analysis on FanDuel Research.