2023 Penn State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Penn State Nittany Lions, who are the sixth-ranked team in the country right now, are 5-0 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Penn State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 West Virginia September 2 W 38-15 Nittany Lions (-21) 48.5 2 Delaware September 9 W 63-7 - - 3 @ Illinois September 16 W 30-13 Nittany Lions (-13.5) 47.5 4 Iowa September 23 W 31-0 Nittany Lions (-14.5) 38.5 5 @ Northwestern September 30 W 41-13 Nittany Lions (-26.5) 47.5 7 UMass October 14 - Nittany Lions (-41.5) 54.5 8 @ Ohio State October 21 - Buckeyes (-5.5) View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Penn State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Nittany Lions won 41-13 over the Northwestern Wildcats. Against the Wildcats, Drew Allar led the Lions with 189 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for one TD and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Nicholas Singleton totaled 80 rushing yards on 21 carries (3.8 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had six catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in four passes for 86 yards.

Penn State Betting Insights

Penn State has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

The Nittany Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

See even more stats and analysis about Penn State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Penn State Nittany Lions on FanDuel today!