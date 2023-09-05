FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Penn State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Odds updated as of 7:00 AM

The Penn State Nittany Lions, who are the sixth-ranked team in the country right now, are 5-0 so far in 2023. Take a look at their full schedule and results below.

Penn State 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1West VirginiaSeptember 2W 38-15Nittany Lions (-21)48.5
2DelawareSeptember 9W 63-7--
3@ IllinoisSeptember 16W 30-13Nittany Lions (-13.5)47.5
4IowaSeptember 23W 31-0Nittany Lions (-14.5)38.5
5@ NorthwesternSeptember 30W 41-13Nittany Lions (-26.5)47.5
7UMassOctober 14-Nittany Lions (-41.5)54.5
8@ Ohio StateOctober 21-Buckeyes (-5.5)
Penn State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Nittany Lions won 41-13 over the Northwestern Wildcats. Against the Wildcats, Drew Allar led the Lions with 189 yards on 18-of-33 passing (54.5%) for one TD and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 4 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the running game, Nicholas Singleton totaled 80 rushing yards on 21 carries (3.8 yards per carry), scoring one touchdown on the ground. He also had six catches for 39 yards and one touchdown. KeAndre Lambert-Smith led the receiving charge against the Wildcats, hauling in four passes for 86 yards.

Penn State Betting Insights

  • Penn State has won all four of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.
  • The Nittany Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.

