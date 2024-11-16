menu item
NHL

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Sharks Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-10-3)
  • Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-215)Sharks (+176)6.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (67.2%)

Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +116 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -142.

Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Sharks game on November 16, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Sharks reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-215) and San Jose as the underdog (+176) on the road.

