Penguins vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 16

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the San Jose Sharks.

Penguins vs Sharks Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-10-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (5-10-3)

Date: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-215) Sharks (+176) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (67.2%)

Penguins vs Sharks Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +116 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -142.

Penguins vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Sharks game on November 16, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Penguins vs Sharks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Sharks reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-215) and San Jose as the underdog (+176) on the road.

