Penguins vs Panthers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

The NHL slate on Sunday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Florida Panthers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Panthers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (39-22-16) vs. Florida Panthers (37-36-3)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Panthers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-230) Panthers (+188) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (69.7%)

Penguins vs Panthers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are +110 to cover the spread, with the Panthers being -134.

Penguins vs Panthers Over/Under

The over/under for the Penguins versus Panthers matchup on April 5 has been set at 6.5, with -128 odds on the over and +104 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Panthers Moneyline

The Penguins vs Panthers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -230 favorite, while Florida is a +188 underdog on the road.

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