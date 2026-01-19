Penguins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

On Monday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Seattle Kraken.

Penguins vs Kraken Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-17-9)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

5 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-122) Kraken (+102) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (57.2%)

Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +198.

Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under

The over/under for the Penguins versus Kraken game on Jan. 19 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline

Seattle is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -122 favorite on the road.

