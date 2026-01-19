NHL
Penguins vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
On Monday in the NHL, the Pittsburgh Penguins are up against the Seattle Kraken.
Penguins vs Kraken Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (22-14-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (21-17-9)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-122)
|Kraken (+102)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (57.2%)
Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-250 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +198.
Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under
- The over/under for the Penguins versus Kraken game on Jan. 19 has been set at 5.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline
- Seattle is a +102 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -122 favorite on the road.