Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (23-28-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-26-7)

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-115) Flyers (-104) 5.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (53.1%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -265.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on February 27, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -115 favorite at home.

