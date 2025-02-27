FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (23-28-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-26-7)
  • Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-115)Flyers (-104)5.5Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (53.1%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -265.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on February 27, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -115 favorite at home.

