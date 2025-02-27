NHL
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Penguins vs Flyers Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (23-28-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (26-26-7)
- Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-115)
|Flyers (-104)
|5.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Penguins win (53.1%)
Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals (+210 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -265.
Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Penguins-Flyers on February 27, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -115 favorite at home.