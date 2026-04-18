Penguins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Pittsburgh Penguins are among the NHL teams in action on Saturday, up against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Flyers Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-25-16) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN

Penguins vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-142) Flyers (+118) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (60%)

Penguins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Penguins are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Flyers. The Penguins are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -205.

Penguins vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Flyers on April 18 is 6.5. The over is +106, and the under is -130.

Penguins vs Flyers Moneyline

The Penguins vs Flyers moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -142 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +118 underdog on the road.

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