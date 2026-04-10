Penguins vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Capitals Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16) vs. Washington Capitals (40-30-9)

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026

Saturday, April 11, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ABC

Penguins vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-128) Capitals (+106) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Penguins win (63.5%)

Penguins vs Capitals Puck Line

The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +194.

Penguins vs Capitals Over/Under

The over/under for Penguins-Capitals on April 11 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Penguins vs Capitals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Penguins, Washington is the underdog at +106, and Pittsburgh is -128 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!