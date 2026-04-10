NHL
Penguins vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 11
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Capitals Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (41-22-16) vs. Washington Capitals (40-30-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 11, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ABC
Penguins vs Capitals Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-128)
|Capitals (+106)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (63.5%)
Penguins vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Capitals are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-245 to cover). And Pittsburgh, the favorite, is +194.
Penguins vs Capitals Over/Under
- The over/under for Penguins-Capitals on April 11 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Penguins vs Capitals Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Capitals-Penguins, Washington is the underdog at +106, and Pittsburgh is -128 playing at home.