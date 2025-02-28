FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

NHL action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Penguins facing the Boston Bruins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Penguins vs Bruins Game Info

  • Pittsburgh Penguins (24-28-9) vs. Boston Bruins (27-25-8)
  • Date: Saturday, March 1, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ABC

Penguins vs Bruins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Penguins (-110)Bruins (-110)5.5Bruins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Bruins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Penguins win (52.2%)

Penguins vs Bruins Puck Line

  • The Bruins are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Bruins are +205 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -260 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Penguins vs Bruins Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Penguins versus Bruins game on March 1 has been set at 5.5, with -140 odds on the over and +114 odds on the under.

Penguins vs Bruins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is a -110 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a -110 underdog on the road.

