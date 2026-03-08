Pelicans vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

Pelicans vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 8, 2026

Sunday, March 8, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-46) are underdogs (by 9 points) to stop a five-game road losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (20-45) on Sunday, March 8, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under is 242.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -9 242.5 -400 +315

Pelicans vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (67.1%)

Pelicans vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pelicans have put together a 35-28-1 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards are 26-36-0 against the spread this year.

This season, Pelicans games have hit the over 34 times out of 62 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 32 of 62 opportunities (51.6%).

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread at home (19-13-0) than it does in away games (16-15-1).

The Pelicans have hit the over on the over/under in a higher percentage of games at home (56.2%) than games on the road (48.5%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (16-17-0) than away (10-19-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have finished over 17 of 33 times at home (51.5%), and 15 of 29 on the road (51.7%).

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 21.9 points, 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists.

Derik Queen is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 assists and 7.1 boards.

Saddiq Bey averages 17.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

Zion Williamson is averaging 21.5 points, 3.4 assists and 6 boards.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.2 points, 3.2 assists and 3.7 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points for the Wizards, plus 3.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Per game, Justin Champagnie provides the Wizards 8.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly provides the Wizards 10.5 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 1 block.

Per game, Tre Johnson gets the Wizards 12.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards receive 8 points per game from Will Riley, plus 2.4 boards and 1.6 assists.

