Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 11

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Thursday, December 11, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and KUNP

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-22) host the Portland Trail Blazers (9-15) after losing four home games in a row. The Trail Blazers are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -5.5 237.5 -205 +172

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (58.2%)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 13-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have played 25 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 25 chances this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 15 times in 25 opportunities (60%).

In home games, Portland owns a better record against the spread (6-3-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-8-0).

At home, the Trail Blazers go over the total 66.7% of the time (six of nine games). They've hit the over in 60% of road games (nine of 15 contests).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .643 (9-5-0). Away, it is .545 (6-5-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pelicans games have gone over more often at home (10 of 14, 71.4%) than on the road (five of 11, 45.5%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made treys.

Jerami Grant averages 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.1 points, 4.8 boards and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 10 points, 10.2 boards and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, shooting 41.3% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III provides the Pelicans 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals (fifth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Derik Queen's numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans are getting 14.3 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans receive 15.4 points per game from Jeremiah Fears, plus 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 2.8 boards and 3 assists per contest. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.8 treys.

