Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-5) face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-8) as 7.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The matchup has an over/under set at 231.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 231.5 -300 +245

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (59.9%)

Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have gone 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over seven times.

Pelicans games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

Portland has a better record against the spread at home (4-1-0) than it does in away games (2-3-0).

The Trail Blazers have eclipsed the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in four of five home matchups (80%). In away games, they have hit the over in three of five games (60%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 boards and 4.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jrue Holiday averages 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists, shooting 44.1% from the floor and 35.2% from downtown, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Jerami Grant averages 19.7 points, 3 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the floor and 40% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Shaedon Sharpe's numbers on the season are 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 27.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 8.1 points, 8.8 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the floor.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 18.1 points for the Pelicans, plus 7 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Pelicans are getting 13.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Per game, Derik Queen provides the Pelicans 9.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.9 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Herbert Jones averages 10.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 11.4 points, 4.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

