Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Pelicans vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and SportsNet

The New Orleans Pelicans (21-45) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (36-28) on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is 232.5.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -1.5 232.5 -124 +106

Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Raptors win (55.2%)

Pelicans vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have gone 31-33-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans are 36-28-1 against the spread this year.

Games involving the Raptors have hit the over 24 times out of 66 chances this season.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 35 of 66 opportunities (53%).

Toronto has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 33 games at home, and it has covered 18 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Raptors hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 13 times in 33 opportunities this season (39.4%). In away games, they have hit the over 11 times in 31 opportunities (35.5%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .606 (20-13-0). On the road, it is .485 (16-15-1).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pelicans' games have finished above the over/under at home (57.6%, 19 of 33) compared to away (48.5%, 16 of 33).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19 points, 7.9 boards and 5.4 assists, shooting 50.2% from the floor.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.5 points, 3.8 assists and 5.7 boards.

Immanuel Quickley's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.5% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 51.7% from the field and 37.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

RJ Barrett's numbers on the season are 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Pelicans.

Per game, Derik Queen provides the Pelicans 11.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Saddiq Bey's numbers on the season are 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 45.5% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 treys.

Per game, Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 21.5 points, 5.9 boards and 3.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Jeremiah Fears gets the Pelicans 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.