Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and MSG

The New Orleans Pelicans (8-25) are underdogs (+8.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (22-9) at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, December 29, 2025 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs on Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 240.5.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -8.5 240.5 -391 +310

Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Knicks win (76.1%)

Pelicans vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are 16-14-1 against the spread this season.

In the Pelicans' 33 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 17 times out of 33 chances.

Pelicans games this year have gone over the total in 19 of 33 opportunities (57.6%).

New York has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 17 opportunities at home, and it has covered three times in 14 opportunities in away games.

When playing at home, the Knicks eclipse the over/under 58.8% of the time (10 of 17 games). They've hit the over in 50% of away games (seven of 14 contests).

This year, New Orleans is 13-7-0 at home against the spread (.650 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-6-0 ATS (.538).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (13 times out of 20) than away (six of 13) this year.

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns' numbers on the season are 22.3 points, 11.9 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 29.5 points, 3.3 boards and 6.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 assists and 4.5 boards.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.3 points, 8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

OG Anunoby is averaging 15.1 points, 5.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III averages 20.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is also draining 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, Derik Queen gets the Pelicans 13.5 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

The Pelicans are getting 14.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

The Pelicans are receiving 14.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.1 assists per game from Jeremiah Fears.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 5.8 boards and 3.5 assists per game. He is sinking 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

