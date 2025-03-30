Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (18-55) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (20-54) after losing four straight road games. The Pelicans are favored by only 3 points in the contest, which starts at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The point total in the matchup is set at 216.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -3 216 -154 +130

Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pelicans win (58.7%)

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 30-42-2 against the spread this season.

In the Hornets' 73 games this year, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 41 times out of 73 chances this season.

Hornets games this year have gone over the total in 28 of 73 opportunities (38.4%).

New Orleans has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 19 times in 37 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 37 opportunities on the road.

In terms of over/unders, the Pelicans hit the over less consistently when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 19 times in 37 opportunities this season (51.4%). In road games, they have hit the over 22 times in 37 opportunities (59.5%).

Charlotte has been better against the spread at home (17-17-3) than away (16-18-2) this year.

Hornets games have finished above the over/under 29.7% of the time at home (11 of 37), and 47.2% of the time away (17 of 36).

Pelicans Leaders

Yves Missi is averaging 9 points, 8.1 boards and 1.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jose Alvarado's numbers on the season are 9.6 points, 2.4 boards and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 10.8 points, 1.2 assists and 2.8 boards.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 6 points, 4.4 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field.

Hornets Leaders

Per game, Miles Bridges gives the Hornets 20.6 points, 7.7 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Hornets get 5.3 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists.

The Hornets are receiving 7.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Josh Green.

Jusuf Nurkic averages 7.9 points, 8 boards and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 46% of his shots from the floor.

Nick Smith averages 9.6 points, 2 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is making 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

