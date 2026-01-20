Patriots vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Kickoff Time & Best Bets for AFC Championship Game - Jan. 25

NFL action on Sunday includes the New England Patriots taking on the Denver Broncos.

Patriots vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (60%)

Patriots vs Broncos Betting Trends

New England's record against the spread in the regular season was 12-5-0, and it is 2-0-0 versus the spread in the playoffs.

The Patriots have an ATS record of 7-1 as 5.5-point favorites or greater (in the regular season and playoffs).

The Patriots had 11 of their 17 games go over the point total during the regular season. Meanwhile, they have topped the over in one of two games in the playoffs.

Broncos posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread in the regular season, and are 1-0-0 in the playoffs.

There were seven Broncos games (out of 17) that hit the over in the regular season, and one (of one) in the playoffs.

Moneyline: NE: (-250) | DEN: (+205)

NE: (-250) | DEN: (+205) Spread: NE: -5.5 (-105) | DEN: +5.5 (-115)

NE: -5.5 (-105) | DEN: +5.5 (-115) Total: 41.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

