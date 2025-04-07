FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Golf

Patrick Reed Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

Brandon Gdula
Brandon Gdula@gdula13

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Patrick Reed 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Reed's odds to win the Masters are set at +9000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 31st and suggests an implied probability of 1.1%.

Patrick Reed Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Reed has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year
Finish
2024T12
2023T4
2022T35
2021T8
2020T10
2019T36
20181

Reed's win here in 2018 is his only career major victory, and overall, he has made 9 of 11 cuts at Augusta National in his career.

He's the owner of a 71.93 scoring average here and has gone sub-70 in 20.0% of his rounds (up from 12.0% of all rounds since 2007 at Augusta).

Patrick Reed Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Reed has played a bit more golf than most on the LIV Tour.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date
Tournament
Tour
Finish
4/6/25LIV MiamiLIVT7
3/23/25International Series MacauASA2
3/16/25LIV SingaporeLIVT25
3/9/25LIV Hong KongLIVT10
2/16/25LIV AdelaideLIVT37
2/8/25LIV RiyadhLIVT44
2/2/25Bapco Energies Bahrain ChampionshipDPTT60

Patrick Reed 2025 Key Stats

Here are Reed's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats
Value
Rank
Driving Distance296.532nd
Driving Accuracy57.1%25th
Greens in Regulation %66.7%33rd
Scrambling60.0%19th
Putting Average1.6329th

