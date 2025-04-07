Patrick Reed Augusta History, Recent Results, and Stats Entering the 2025 Masters

The 2025 Masters tournament is drawing near, meaning another green jacket is on the line at Augusta National.

The Masters field features many of the world's top golfers -- as well as past champions.

Here at FanDuel Research, we'll take a look at a few of the top players -- including their Masters betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, their past history at Augusta National, and their current season stats ahead of the year's first major.

Patrick Reed 2025 Masters Betting Odds

Reed's odds to win the Masters are set at +9000, via FanDuel Sportsbook, as of April 7th.

That ranks tied for 31st and suggests an implied probability of 1.1%.

Patrick Reed Augusta National Results and Masters History

Here is how Reed has fared at Augusta National in his career.

Year Finish 2024 T12 2023 T4 2022 T35 2021 T8 2020 T10 2019 T36 2018 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Reed's win here in 2018 is his only career major victory, and overall, he has made 9 of 11 cuts at Augusta National in his career.

He's the owner of a 71.93 scoring average here and has gone sub-70 in 20.0% of his rounds (up from 12.0% of all rounds since 2007 at Augusta).

Patrick Reed Recent Results

Since the start of 2025, Reed has played a bit more golf than most on the LIV Tour.

Here are his finishes since January.

End Date Tournament Tour Finish 4/6/25 LIV Miami LIV T7 3/23/25 International Series Macau ASA 2 3/16/25 LIV Singapore LIV T25 3/9/25 LIV Hong Kong LIV T10 2/16/25 LIV Adelaide LIV T37 2/8/25 LIV Riyadh LIV T44 2/2/25 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship DPT T60 View Full Table ChevronDown

Patrick Reed 2025 Key Stats

Here are Reed's LIV Tour stats and ranks among some of the most key stats ahead of the 2025 Masters, as of April 7th.

Stats Value Rank Driving Distance 296.5 32nd Driving Accuracy 57.1% 25th Greens in Regulation % 66.7% 33rd Scrambling 60.0% 19th Putting Average 1.63 29th

