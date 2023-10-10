Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Broncos

Patrick Mahomes II and the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos and their 29th-ranked passing defense (263 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Mahomes' next game versus the Broncos, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Mahomes vs. Broncos Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.88

21.88 Projected Passing Yards: 276.32

276.32 Projected Passing TDs: 2.33

2.33 Projected Rushing Yards: 19.23

19.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

With 98.8 fantasy points this season (19.8 per game), Mahomes is the sixth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks seventh among all players.

Over his last three games, Mahomes has generated 58.1 fantasy points (19.4 per game), as he's amassed 756 yards on 73-of-104 passing with six touchdowns and two picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 79 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The high point of Mahomes' season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, as he posted 25.7 fantasy points by passing for 272 yards and three passing touchdowns with zero picks. As a runner, he contributed 28 rushing yards on three carries (9.3 YPC) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Patrick Mahomes II disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 4, when he managed only 13.2 fantasy points -- 18-of-30 (60%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs; 7 carries, 51 yards. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Broncos Defensive Performance

Denver has allowed over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Broncos have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Denver this season.

The Broncos have given up three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of 10 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos this year.

Denver has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Broncos have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Denver this year.

The Broncos have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

