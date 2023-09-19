Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (277 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Mahomes' next game against the Bears, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Mahomes this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mahomes vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 24.20

24.20 Projected Passing Yards: 308.12

308.12 Projected Passing TDs: 2.44

2.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 22.55

22.55 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Mahomes is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player (12th overall), tallying 40.7 total fantasy points (20.4 per game).

Through two games this season, Mahomes has connected on 50-of-80 passes for 531 yards, with four passing touchdowns and two interceptions, resulting in 40.7 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 75 rushing yards on 13 attempts.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mahomes put up 21.2 fantasy points, compiling 305 passing yards with two touchdowns and one pick while chipping in 30 rushing yards with his legs.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Chicago this year.

The Bears have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Chicago has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bears have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Bears have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes II? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.