FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

NHL action on Saturday includes the Florida Panthers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Panthers vs Sharks Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (28-18-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-31-6)
  • Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-319)Sharks (+255)5.5Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (63.3%)

Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Sharks are -102 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -120.

Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The Panthers-Sharks game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline

  • The Panthers vs Sharks moneyline has Florida as a -319 favorite, while San Jose is a +255 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup