Panthers vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

Panthers vs Sharks Game Info

Florida Panthers (28-18-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-31-6)

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-319) Sharks (+255) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (63.3%)

Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Sharks are -102 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are -120.

Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under

The Panthers-Sharks game on January 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -132 and the under is +108.

Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline

The Panthers vs Sharks moneyline has Florida as a -319 favorite, while San Jose is a +255 underdog at home.

