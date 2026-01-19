NHL
Panthers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19
The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the San Jose Sharks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Sharks Game Info
- Florida Panthers (25-19-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-20-3)
- Date: Monday, January 19, 2026
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Panthers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-192)
|Sharks (+155)
|6.5
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Panthers win (57.5%)
Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Sharks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +132.
Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Sharks on Jan. 19, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -192 favorite at home.