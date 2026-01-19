Panthers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 19

The NHL's Monday schedule includes the Florida Panthers taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Panthers vs Sharks Game Info

Florida Panthers (25-19-3) vs. San Jose Sharks (24-20-3)

Date: Monday, January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-192) Sharks (+155) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (57.5%)

Panthers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Sharks are -162 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +132.

Panthers vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Panthers-Sharks on Jan. 19, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Panthers vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, +155 on the moneyline, while Florida is a -192 favorite at home.

